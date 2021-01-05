Coronavirus: Open letter from Kelowna doctors asks public to ‘stick with B.C.’s COVID plan’

So, in order to protect hospital resources, healthcare workers and vulnerable members of the community, three KGH doctors have penned an open letter to the public.
The letter is a reminder to residents to respect public health guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.The letter is asking the community to not gather with people outside your household, wear a mask and practice social distancing in public and to stay home when they are sick.
“We’ve all seen those increasing numbers in the fall and we have been anxious about what is going to happen in the winter with the fatigue that everyone is feeling,” Masterson said.
The two-page letter, signed by Dr. Tony Kwan, Dr. Scott Smith and Dr. Vikas Chaubey, outlines the seriousness of the situation at KGH.
“We just need you to stick with us for the next few months to keep COVID under control,” Masterson said.
It’s a plea that the Interior Health Authority’s chief medical health officer has echoed.“We can see the end is in sight, so we are just asking people to please stick with it,” de Villiers said.“Then we all will be safe.”
