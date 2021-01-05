Coronavirus: Open letter from Kelowna doctors asks public to ‘stick with B.C.’s COVID plan’

Send this page to someone via email

As the second wave of COVID-19 breaks across B.C.’s Interior, the increased number of hospitalizations is taking its toll on Kelowna General Hospital.

“Our system is not overwhelmed at this stage, but we do see a steady stream of people coming in our emergency department and that is always a worry for us,” Dr. Albert de Villiers told Global News.

According to numbers from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, on a per capita basis, the Central Okanagan has ranked high among new COVID cases over the last few weeks.

“We know that Kelowna has been one of the harder-hit areas of the province, and so we are feeling the pressures at the hospital,” said Mark Masterson, chief of staff at KGH.

So, in order to protect hospital resources, healthcare workers and vulnerable members of the community, three KGH doctors have penned an open letter to the public.

