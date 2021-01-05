Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 5 2021 6:12pm 01:33 Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital opens Pandemic Response Unit to patients For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Joseph Brant Hospital has opened its Pandemic Response Unit to patients sick with COVID-19. Erica Vella reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7557255/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7557255/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?