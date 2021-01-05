Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 5 2021 6:12pm
01:33

Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital opens Pandemic Response Unit to patients

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Joseph Brant Hospital has opened its Pandemic Response Unit to patients sick with COVID-19. Erica Vella reports.

