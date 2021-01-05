Menu

Coronavirus: Big White community cluster still growing, 25 more cases

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 7:02 pm
Interior Health says it has identified another 25 additional cases of COVID-19 linked to the popular ski resort near Kelowna.
Interior Health says it has identified another 25 additional cases of COVID-19 linked to the popular ski resort near Kelowna. Big White/Facebook

The Big White community COVID-19 cluster has increased in size again, Interior Health announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The health agency is reporting that another 25 confirmed cases have been linked to the ski resort near Kelowna, upping the total to 136.

The cluster was first reported on Dec. 15, when 60 cases were announced.

Read more: 57-year-old woman dies in ski incident at Big White resort

The caseload quickly spiked, growing to 76 cases on Dec. 18, then 96 cases on Dec. 22 and 111 cases on Dec. 29.

Of the current 136 cases, 27 are said to be active and isolating, while 109 have recovered.

Further, Interior Health says of the 136 cases, 88 — or approximately 65 per cent — reside at Big White.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” said Interior Health.

“Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.”

Interior Health says the risk remains low for families and individuals who visit Big White, as long as they follow public health guidance.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.,” said Interior Health.

The next update on the Big White community cluster will be Friday, Jan. 8.

