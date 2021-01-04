Menu

Canada

57-year-old woman dies in ski incident at Big White resort

By Shelby Thom Global News
A 57-year-old woman died in a tragic ski accident at Big White on Jan. 2, 2021.
A 57-year-old woman died in a tragic ski accident at Big White on Jan. 2, 2021. Courtesy: Big White/Facebook

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the tragic death of a skier at Big White Ski Resort over the weekend.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 4:17 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the Central Okanagan ski resort in response to a 911 emergency call for a report of a deceased woman.

Read more: Coronavirus: Big White Ski Resort community cluster grows to 76 cases

Police learned that a 57-year-old woman had been skiing and failed to meet her group.

Searchers located the woman in a wooded area and immediately began CPR, but she could not be resuscitated.

Click to play video 'RCMP monitoring social gatherings at Big White on NYE' RCMP monitoring social gatherings at Big White on NYE
RCMP monitoring social gatherings at Big White on NYE

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Read more: Big White Ski Resort calls on police to ramp up COVID-19 enforcement after community spread

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

The woman’s name has not been released.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna RCMPbig whiteWest Kelowna RCMPBig White Ski Resortskier deathBig White skiing accidentFatal skiing incidentskiing tragedy
