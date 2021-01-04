57-year-old woman dies in ski incident at Big White resort

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the tragic death of a skier at Big White Ski Resort over the weekend.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 4:17 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the Central Okanagan ski resort in response to a 911 emergency call for a report of a deceased woman.

Police learned that a 57-year-old woman had been skiing and failed to meet her group.

Searchers located the woman in a wooded area and immediately began CPR, but she could not be resuscitated.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

The woman’s name has not been released.