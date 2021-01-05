B.C. records 428 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as active cases continue to slide

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Tuesday reported 428 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, along with eight additional deaths.

This brings the province’s totals to 54,629 cases and 954 deaths due to complications from the virus.

The number of people in hospital rose by 16 to 367, and there was one more person in intensive care, bringing the total number of people in the ICU to 77.

There remained 6,472 active cases in B.C., with 8,596 in self-isolation and 45,999 people recovered.

In some good news, the number of active cases declined further.

Officials had been concerned about a possible surge if people ignored provincial health orders over the holidays and held social gatherings.

So far, that does not appear to have happened, though the impact of any New Year’s Eve celebrations remains to be seen.

A day earlier, officials reported 6,823 active cases of COVID-19 in the province — a decrease of nearly 1,000 since the previous update Thursday.

