Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Peel Region crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash that happened in Peel Region on Tuesday which left two people injured, officers say.

According to posts on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account, the incident happened in the area of McLaughlin and Mayfield roads — on the border between Brampton and Caledon — around 9:25 a.m.

Police said officers attempted to do a traffic stop on a vehicle, which then collided with two other vehicles.

Two vehicles ended up in a ditch and police initially said two drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, in an update, police said one of the drivers, who is now in custody, was taken to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating, but as of Tuesday evening, hasn’t commented on the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

UPDATE:

– 1 driver, in custody, had been taken to local, has been taken to trauma centre

– PRP attempted to conduct a traffic stop, that vehicle came into contact w/2 other vehicles

-SIU has invoked their mandate

-N/B McLaughlin is closed from Mayfield & S/B to Whitepoppy Dr — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 5, 2021