Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Peel Region crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a crash in Peel Region on Tuesday.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a crash in Peel Region on Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash that happened in Peel Region on Tuesday which left two people injured, officers say.

According to posts on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account, the incident happened in the area of McLaughlin and Mayfield roads — on the border between Brampton and Caledon — around 9:25 a.m.

Police said officers attempted to do a traffic stop on a vehicle, which then collided with two other vehicles.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle Brampton crash: police

Two vehicles ended up in a ditch and police initially said two drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

However, in an update, police said one of the drivers, who is now in custody, was taken to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating, but as of Tuesday evening, hasn’t commented on the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonSIUSpecial Investigations Unitpeel policePeel RegionTraffic StopBrampton CrashBrampton CollisionMcLaughlin and Mayfield roads
Flyers
More weekly flyers