RCMP charges 3 officers in Moncton with obstruction of justice

Three New Brunswick RCMP members have been charged with obstruction of justice in a 2019 operation.

The charges were laid against Codiac detachment’s Cpl. Mathieu Potvin, Cst. Eric Pichette and Cst. Graham Bourque on Dec. 28, in an investigation into alleged actions during a 2019 police operation that has not been identified to the public.

RCMP say all three have been suspended with pay since Dec. 15 as a result of the investigation, “pending the outcome of the legal process.”

The officers received summons on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 15. The agency says a separate code of conduct investigation is also underway.

