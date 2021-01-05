Menu

Crime

RCMP charges 3 officers in Moncton with obstruction of justice

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 4:43 pm
An employee at a central Alberta care home has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act after the RCMP alleged they did not properly self-isolate following a visit to the U.S.
An employee at a central Alberta care home has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act after the RCMP alleged they did not properly self-isolate following a visit to the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three New Brunswick RCMP members have been charged with obstruction of justice in a 2019 operation.

The charges were laid against Codiac detachment’s Cpl. Mathieu Potvin, Cst. Eric Pichette and Cst. Graham Bourque on Dec. 28, in an investigation into alleged actions during a 2019 police operation that has not been identified to the public.

Read more: Missing 13-year-old located safely: New Brunswick RCMP

RCMP say all three have been suspended with pay since Dec. 15 as a result of the investigation, “pending the outcome of the legal process.”

The officers received summons on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 15. The agency says a separate code of conduct investigation is also underway.

Click to play video 'QC watchdog to probe fatal shooting of NB Indigenous man' QC watchdog to probe fatal shooting of NB Indigenous man
QC watchdog to probe fatal shooting of NB Indigenous man – Jun 13, 2020
