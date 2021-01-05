21 Barrie, Ont., organizations receive grants from local community foundation amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Since April, 21 Barrie, Ont., charities have received $1,000 grants from the local Barrie Community Foundation.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the local foundation has given more than $500,000 to organizations that are on the front lines of the pandemic response.

This money has come through different streams of the foundation — the endowment fund grants, a local community crisis fund and the federal emergency community support fund, which is administered on a local level. The grants have ranged from $1,000 to $20,000.

Read more: Petition to prevent violence against women in downtown Barrie gains traction

“It has been a tremendous privilege for the Barrie Community Foundation to have been able to step forward and help the Barrie community by distributing the monies with which we were entrusted by the citizens of Barrie,” Barrie Community Foundation chair Marshall Green said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been able to provide 21 organizations and agencies who have been struggling to help the disadvantaged in our community during this unprecedented crisis.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The organizations that have received the $1,000 grants this year are: Gilda’s Club, YouthReach, the Gilbert Centre, Christmas Cheer, Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Glowing Hearts Give and Get, the John Howard Society of Simcoe and Muskoka, Catholic Family Services, Redwood Park Communities, Elizabeth Fry Society, Hospice Simcoe, Theatre by the Bay, Woman and Children’s Shelter of Barrie, the David Busby Centre, Youth Haven, Epilepsy Simcoe County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District, Camphill Communities Ontario, Season’s Centre for Grieving Children, the Child Advocacy Centre and New Path Youth and Family Serves.

Read more: Barrie council approves new municipal parking plan

People can donate to support Barrie’s community crisis fund online.