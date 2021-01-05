Menu

Crime

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Brantford police station

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 4:21 pm
Global News

The COVID-19 outbreak at a police station in Brantford has come to an end, Brantford police announced on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support they have shown our members,” police said in a statement.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brantford police station

The service initially reported the outbreak at the station on Dec. 27, 2020 after three people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Police said the three individuals were not front-line officers but worked in support roles.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared after 4 Guelph police members test positive

They were the first confirmed cases by members of the Brantford Police Service.

