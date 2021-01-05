COVID-19: 10 new cases, 9 resolved in Peterborough area, 7 active at Community Living home

Send this page to someone via email

A Community Living home in Peterborough continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Community Living Trent Highlands’ executive director Teresa Jordan said Tuesday that 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 23 at its residential facility on Romaine Street.

The Community Living branch provides services for people with developmental disabilities in Peterborough and area, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

Currently, three residents and four staff members’ cases remain unresolved, said Jordan. Two residents and five staff cases are now resolved, she noted.

We are in outbreak at one of our homes & are so fortunate to have dedicated, knowledgeable staff working to keep everyone comfortable. We are focused on quick recovery for all affected. Thank you to the community & our families for your messages of support and care. — CommunityLiving CLTH (@CLTrentHighland) December 28, 2020

“While some people showed no symptoms, others became very ill,” she said

On Tuesday, Peterborough Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and nine resolved cases to sit at 89 active cases overall.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday reported four COVID-19 patients receiving inpatient unit hospitalized care, down from five reported on Monday.

An outbreak also remains declared at Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough, another congregate living facility in Peterborough and at an unidentified workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been 399 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of that total, 296 have been deemed resolved — approximately 76 per cent. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19 — three with an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November.

