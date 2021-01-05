Menu

The Morning Show
January 5 2021 10:15am
07:01

Is Canada’s COVID-19 lockdown strategy failing? Doctor weighs in

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins The Morning Show to answer the latest coronavirus questions.

