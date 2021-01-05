Menu

Canada

2nd hockey-related COVID-19 outbreak reported in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 3:02 pm
For the second time this winter, Waterloo Public Health has announced a COVID-19 outbreak related to hockey.

In this case, five people have tested positive for the coronavirus in connection to an outbreak that was declared on Monday.

Read more: 8 Loblaw employees in Waterloo Region, Guelph positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 30

The agency did not provide any further details in connection to the incident.

Another hockey-related outbreak was declared on Nov. 16 and lasted until Dec. 3 with nine people testing positive in connection to the outbreak.

Read more: A timeline of COVID-19 in Ontario

There have also been sports-related outbreaks connected to ice skating, workout facilities, a dance class and racquet sports.

The latter, which began on Nov 12 and lasted until Dec. 4, was the largest as 24 people tested positive in connection to the outbreak.

There are currently 34 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

