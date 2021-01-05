Icy roads lead to several vehicle collisions in Moose Jaw, transit suspended

Freezing rain in Moose Jaw is creating havoc on city roads and keeping police busy.
The Moose Jaw Police Service says it has already responded to several vehicle crashes throughout the city.
They’ve caused the city to close Thatcher Drive North West before the VLA gate to the Stadacona Street West intersection.
Trending Stories
City crews are currently sanding roads, but due to the rain, city streets have become dangerously icy, police say.
Police are advising the public to use caution when navigating through the city.
Moose Jaw transit is being temporarily suspended due to the weather and will resume later in the day.
Police say they will provide updates throughout the day.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments