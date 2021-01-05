Menu

Traffic

Icy roads lead to several vehicle collisions in Moose Jaw, transit suspended

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Freezing rain makes for slippery and dangerous roads in southern Saskatchewan.
Moose Jaw Police Service has responded to multiple motor vehicle collisions throughout the city on Tuesday due to icy road conditions. File / Global News

Freezing rain in Moose Jaw is creating havoc on city roads and keeping police busy.

The Moose Jaw Police Service says it has already responded to several vehicle crashes throughout the city.

Read more: Parts of Saskatchewan under a freezing rain warning

They’ve caused the city to close Thatcher Drive North West before the VLA gate to the Stadacona Street West intersection.

City crews are currently sanding roads, but due to the rain, city streets have become dangerously icy, police say.

Police are advising the public to use caution when navigating through the city.

Read more: Saskatoon city council learns new cost of blizzard cleanup

Moose Jaw transit is being temporarily suspended due to the weather and will resume later in the day.

Police say they will provide updates throughout the day.

