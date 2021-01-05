Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cogeco reports internet outages across Ontario

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 11:19 am
Cogeco is reporting internet outages across Ontario on the second day of remote learning.
Cogeco is reporting internet outages across Ontario on the second day of remote learning. Graham Hughes/CP

Cogeco is reporting internet outages affecting several regions across the province.

This is the second day of remote learning in Ontario.

On Monday, students in Ontario began online learning due to the rising cases of the coronavirus across the province.

Many have taken to social media, saying the outages have interrupted remote learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Students return to virtual school as part of Ontario coronavirus lockdown measures

Just after 10:30 a.m., the media company tweeted that it was dealing with an issue impacting its internet services.

Trending Stories

Cogeco did not say what caused the internet interruptions. Its own site is having issues loading.

According to the company’s internet outage map, regions from Cornwall down to Windsor are affected by the outage.

Cogeco internet is out for several regions across Ontario.
Cogeco internet is out for several regions across Ontario. Cogeco

Cogeco did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19online learningremote learningInternet OutageCogeco outageinternet failureinternet outage ontariointernet outage ontario cogecoontario internet out
Flyers
More weekly flyers