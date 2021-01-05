Cogeco reports internet outages across Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Cogeco is reporting internet outages affecting several regions across the province.

This is the second day of remote learning in Ontario.

On Monday, students in Ontario began online learning due to the rising cases of the coronavirus across the province.

Many have taken to social media, saying the outages have interrupted remote learning.

Yup …#cogeco is out across a large chunk of Ontario #YGK

Teaching from home just stopped 🤬 — Keith McWhirter (@KeithMcWhirter) January 5, 2021

Just after 10:30 a.m., the media company tweeted that it was dealing with an issue impacting its internet services.

Dear customers,

Please, note that we are investigating an issue impacting our Internet services. Our technicians are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

We apologize for the inconveniences it may cause. – Tristan — Cogeco Connexion (@cogeco) January 5, 2021

Cogeco did not say what caused the internet interruptions. Its own site is having issues loading.

According to the company’s internet outage map, regions from Cornwall down to Windsor are affected by the outage.

Cogeco internet is out for several regions across Ontario. Cogeco

Cogeco did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

