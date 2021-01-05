Cogeco reports internet outages across Ontario

Cogeco is reporting internet outages affecting several regions across the province.
This is the second day of remote learning in Ontario.
On Monday, students in Ontario began online learning due to the rising cases of the coronavirus across the province.
Many have taken to social media, saying the outages have interrupted remote learning.
Just after 10:30 a.m., the media company tweeted that it was dealing with an issue impacting its internet services.
Cogeco did not say what caused the internet interruptions. Its own site is having issues loading.
According to the company’s internet outage map, regions from Cornwall down to Windsor are affected by the outage.
Cogeco did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
