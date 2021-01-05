Menu

Health

Quebec records 2,508 new cases, 62 more deaths amid COVID-19 surge

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 11:14 am
A paramedic transfers a woman from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A paramedic transfers a woman from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 2,508 new cases and 62 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Health authorities say of those deaths, 17 occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others have been retroactively added to the tally.

The province has reached 215,358 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 182,000 recoveries to date. The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 8,441.

Hospitalizations rose by 23 to 1,317. Of those patients, six more are in intensive care for a total of 194.

Health Minister Christian Dubé addressed the latest developments on social media, saying the situation is critical in hospitals.

“We must stop the uptick in cases to prevent the situation from deteriorating further,” he wrote.

Quebec gave 20,716 tests Sunday, the latest day for which screening data is available. More than five million tests have been administered so far.

When it comes to the province’s vaccination campaign, 32,763 doses have been given to date. On Monday, 2,529 people were vaccinated.

