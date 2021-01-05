Parts of Saskatchewan under a freezing rain warning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Freezing rain warnings are in place Tuesday morning for a swath of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says an area of freezing rain is moving quickly eastward from southwestern regions of the province into south-central regions.

Read more: Saskatoon city council learns new cost of blizzard cleanup

The warned areas stretch from Saskatoon south to Rockglen and include Regina, Moose Jaw and Estevan.

Freezing rain is expected to last for up to two hours before ending, Environment Canada said.

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways or walkways as surfaces may become icy and slippery.

Travel is currently not recommended on many highways southwest of Saskatoon, including all highways in the Kindersley area.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

2:02 Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water