Ontario reports 3,128 new coronavirus cases, more than 1,300 people hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,128 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 197,360.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s which saw 3,270 new infections. On Sunday 2,964 new cases were reported and 3,363 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 778 cases were recorded in Toronto, 614 were in Peel Region, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham Region, 151 in both Middlesex-London and Hamilton, 142 in Windsor-Essex County, 129 in Waterloo Region, 128 in Halton Region and 126 in Ottawa.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 125 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,730 as 51 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 1,347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 157 from the previous day), with 352 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 19) and 245 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 51).

The government said 35,152 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 39,805 tests awaiting results. A total of 8,178,105 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 3,128 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 35,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 778 new cases in Toronto, 614 in Peel, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham, 151 in Middlesex-London and 151 in Hamilton. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 5, 2021

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 9.4 per cent, down from Monday’s 9.7 and down from one week ago at also 9.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 166,790 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,015 from the previous day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 25,840 — an all-time high, up from the previous day at 24,778, and up from last Tuesday at 19,891.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement