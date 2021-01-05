As coronavirus pandemic rages on, is Quebec heading toward another full lockdown?

Send this page to someone via email

As the end of the holiday lockdown looms and some health experts call for tighter restrictions, Quebec officials are to set to address the rapid progression of the COVID-19 pandemic — and whether measures and closures will be extended.

Premier François Legault initially called a news conference for Tuesday evening but then, in an unusual move, it was delayed by a full day to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Quebec is currently under a partial lockdown, which includes the closure of schools and non-essential businesses until Jan. 11 to stem the tide of the novel coronavirus. In recent weeks, hospitalizations and cases have soared — putting pressure on the province’s already stretched-thin health-care system.

Montreal’s French-language La Presse is reporting that the government is not only considering implementing a full lockdown similar to the one in March 2020, but that public health authorities are recommending a curfew.

While some parts of the province, including Montreal and Quebec City, have been under partial lockdown since October, there has been a significant uptick in recent weeks.

Quebec reported more than 2,500 new cases and 32 new deaths Monday, with hospitalizations jumping once again. There are 1,294 patients in hospital, including 188 in intensive care units.

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by the health crisis, with the highest caseload at 212,850. Since last March, the pandemic has led to the deaths of 8,379 Quebecers.

