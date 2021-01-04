Mental Health Monday: Seasonal affective disorder

Everyone’s mood can be affected by weather. But experts warn that if you feel like a completely different person depending on the season, you may actually have a form of seasonal depression.
“Seasonal affective disorder or SAD as it is commonly known, is a kind of depression that appears at certain times of the year it usually begins in the fall when the days start shorter and it lasts throughout the winter,” Jonny Morris told Global News.
Morris is CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s BC Division.
According to Morris, 15 per cent of Canadians will experience some form of mild seasonal affective disorder.
While it’s not known what causes seasonal affective disorder, it is thought that winter SAD may be caused by a lack of sunlight.
“Particularly in parts of Canada where we live, low sunlight due to overcast skies or short days,” Morris explained.
But while lack of sunlight may be a driving factor for SAD, your chances of suffering from it may also depend on your genes.
“13 to 17 per cent people who develop SAD have an immediate family member who also lives with SAD,” Morris said.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.
For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.
Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.
