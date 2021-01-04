Menu

Weather

Another storm to hit B.C., bringing heavy rain and strong winds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 4:52 pm
Click to play video 'Avalanche Canada warns of danger in several parts of B.C. ahead of weekend' Avalanche Canada warns of danger in several parts of B.C. ahead of weekend
WATCH: The avalanche danger in many parts of B.C. was very high this past weekend and with more snow on the way, officials are warning everyone to stay in-bounds and not go into the backcountry.

Another Pacific storm is set to hit B.C. Monday and pack a punch moving into Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the central coast, Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, the north coast, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

The strong southeasterly winds will pick up Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, and will reach between 70 and 90 km/h.

Read more: Wind warning issued for northern Vancouver Island

The strongest winds are expected over exposed coastal sections near the Strait of Georgia, Haro Strait, and the Southern Gulf Islands, reports the weather agency.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for West Vancouver Island where 100 millimetres or more will fall on Tuesday, meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Lower Mainland, up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected on Tuesday, especially closer to the mountains.

Madryga said the North Shore mountains will receive “a significant dump of snow.”

Trending Stories

B.C. has had a stormy start to the new year with one storm after another bringing rain, wind and snow.

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 4 a total of 88.3 millimetres of rain fell in Vancouver, making it the city’s wettest six days in more than two years, according to Vancouver Weather Records.

Click to play video 'New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness' New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness
New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness – Nov 13, 2020
