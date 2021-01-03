Wind warning issued for northern Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

The stormy weather battering B.C.’s south coast isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the northern areas of Vancouver Island as another Pacific storm rolls in.

The agency says southeast winds are forecast to rise to 90 km/h over exposed coastal sections heading into midnight, before easing overnight.

Power outages are a concern, as recent heavy rains have saturated the ground and leave trees vulnerable to being uprooted.

Rain pounded Vancouver Island on Saturday, and eastern Vancouver Island remained under a flood watch in the area from Nanaimo to Fanny Bay, including the Nanaimo and Englishman rivers and their tributaries.

Evacuation alerts remained in place for a pair of properties in Parksville and Nanaimo on Sunday.

