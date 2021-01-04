Manslaughter charge laid after man died following altercation with security at TWU

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after a man died following an alleged fight with campus security at Trinity Western University in Langley last fall.

Jack Cruthers Hutchison, 51, is accused of one count of manslaughter in the death of Howard Glen Hill on or about Sept. 30, 2020.

Langley RCMP members were called to Trinity Western University just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a report of an agitated man on campus who was involved in an altercation with security, according to an Oct. 9 news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

When they arrived, a 31-year-old Langley man was found unresponsive and taken to hospital. Several days later, homicide investigators took over the case.

In the release, Detective Lara Jansen said police believe this was an isolated incident unrelated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and that the public is not at risk.

Global News has reached out to Trinity Western University for comment.

Hutchison is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 4.

