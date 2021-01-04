Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after man died following altercation with security at TWU

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 3:39 pm
Langley RCMP attend the scene of an incident involving a 31-year-old agitated man who was later admitted to hospital in critical condition following an altercation with Campus Security on Wednesday afternoon.
Langley RCMP attend the scene of an incident involving a 31-year-old agitated man who was later admitted to hospital in critical condition following an altercation with Campus Security on Wednesday afternoon. Pat White

Charges have been laid after a man died following an alleged fight with campus security at Trinity Western University in Langley last fall.

Jack Cruthers Hutchison, 51, is accused of one count of manslaughter in the death of Howard Glen Hill on or about Sept. 30, 2020.

Read more: Man’s death on Trinity Western University campus now considered a homicide

Langley RCMP members were called to Trinity Western University just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a report of an agitated man on campus who was involved in an altercation with security, according to an Oct. 9 news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Trending Stories

When they arrived, a 31-year-old Langley man was found unresponsive and taken to hospital. Several days later, homicide investigators took over the case.

Story continues below advertisement

In the release, Detective Lara Jansen said police believe this was an isolated incident unrelated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and that the public is not at risk.

Global News has reached out to Trinity Western University for comment.

Hutchison is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 4.

Click to play video 'Supreme Court of Canada rules against B.C. university' Supreme Court of Canada rules against B.C. university
Supreme Court of Canada rules against B.C. university – Jun 15, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
