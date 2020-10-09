Menu

Crime

Man’s death on Trinity Western University campus now considered a homicide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 6:22 pm
Langley RCMP attend the scene of an incident involving a 31-year-old agitated man who was later admitted to hospital in critical condition following an altercation with Campus Security on Wednesday afternoon.
Langley RCMP attend the scene of an incident involving a 31-year-old agitated man who was later admitted to hospital in critical condition following an altercation with Campus Security on Wednesday afternoon. Pat White

The death of a man at Trinity Western University in Langley has now been deemed a homicide.

On Sept. 30, just before 3 p.m., Langley RCMP officers were called to the campus after an “agitated man” was “involved in an altercation with campus security,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man unresponsive and he was transported to hospital, where he later died. A few days later, the case was handed over to IHIT.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and that there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” Detective Lara Jansen of IHIT said in a release.

Read more: Trinity Western University locked down after incident involving ‘agitated man’

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

