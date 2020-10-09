Man’s death on Trinity Western University campus now considered a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man at Trinity Western University in Langley has now been deemed a homicide.

On Sept. 30, just before 3 p.m., Langley RCMP officers were called to the campus after an “agitated man” was “involved in an altercation with campus security,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man unresponsive and he was transported to hospital, where he later died. A few days later, the case was handed over to IHIT.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and that there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” Detective Lara Jansen of IHIT said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).