Trinity Western University locked down after incident involving ‘agitated man’

A man is in hospital in critical condition after an altercation with Trinity Western University campus security staff Wednesday afternoon.

Langley RCMP say they were called to the university just before 3 p.m. for a report of an agitated man on campus who was having an altercation with campus security.

“The 31-year-old man was unresponsive following the incident and immediately taken to Royal Columbia Hospital by BC Ambulance Service, where he remains in critical condition,” Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said in a statement.

The Langley Serious Crime Unit locked down the scene on campus, and are actively investigating.

Langley RCMP believe this is an isolated incident, adding no on-campus residents were harmed and there are no further safety concerns.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, with further updates to be provided in the coming days.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken with investigators to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

