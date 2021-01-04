Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared after 4 Guelph police members test positive

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 2:27 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among the Guelph Police Service.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among the Guelph Police Service. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among the Guelph Police Service after four members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, police said the four members are self-isolating and recovering.

Read more: Pfizer delays delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Guelph, public health says

It’s unclear when they were last on the job, but police said they have all tested positive in “recent days.”

Police didn’t say if they are uniformed officers or civilian employees and added that their identities and work units will be not be released to protect their privacy.

Trending Stories

A number of additional members are considered “high-risk contacts” and are currently isolating.

It’s not known how many employees are off the job.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are incredibly proud of our members, and their families, as we continue to navigate the unprecedented challenges of the current pandemic,” Chief Gord Cobey said.

“All first responders, medical providers and front-line workers continue to work very hard to serve our community.”

Read more: Doug Ford defends vaccine rollout as 1st Ontario health-care worker receives 2nd dose

Guelph’s health unit says members of the public do not need to take any action unless they are contacted.

Global News has reached out to Guelph police for more information.

More to come…

