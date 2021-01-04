COVID-19 outbreak declared after 4 Guelph police members test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among the Guelph Police Service after four members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, police said the four members are self-isolating and recovering.

It’s unclear when they were last on the job, but police said they have all tested positive in “recent days.”

Police didn’t say if they are uniformed officers or civilian employees and added that their identities and work units will be not be released to protect their privacy.

A number of additional members are considered “high-risk contacts” and are currently isolating.

It’s not known how many employees are off the job.

“We are incredibly proud of our members, and their families, as we continue to navigate the unprecedented challenges of the current pandemic,” Chief Gord Cobey said.

“All first responders, medical providers and front-line workers continue to work very hard to serve our community.”

Guelph’s health unit says members of the public do not need to take any action unless they are contacted.

