Pfizer delays delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Guelph: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph’s health unit says Pfizer has delayed its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Guelph.

Just under 1,000 doses were expected to arrive on Monday afternoon, with vaccinations beginning immediately for long-term care and retirement home staff.

“This is obviously a disappointment,” the medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“While we can all recognize this is a complex logistical challenge, I share the frustration of everyone in the region at this delay.”

Based on Pfizer’s update, public health said vaccines will arrive as late as Friday with no advance notice of arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

2:52 Coronavirus: Ford thanks health care workers across Ontario as 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose administered Coronavirus: Ford thanks health care workers across Ontario as 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose administered

All coronavirus vaccinations scheduled for Monday have been cancelled and appointments for roughly 500 staff are being rescheduled.

“I want to assure residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph that Public Health remains ready to administer the vaccine as soon as it arrives,” Mercer said.

More to come…