Health

Pfizer delays delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Guelph: public health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 1:39 pm
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Guelph’s health unit says Pfizer has delayed its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Guelph.

Just under 1,000 doses were expected to arrive on Monday afternoon, with vaccinations beginning immediately for long-term care and retirement home staff.

Read more: Doug Ford defends vaccine rollout as 1st Ontario health-care worker receives 2nd dose

“This is obviously a disappointment,” the medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, said in a statement.

“While we can all recognize this is a complex logistical challenge, I share the frustration of everyone in the region at this delay.”

Based on Pfizer’s update, public health said vaccines will arrive as late as Friday with no advance notice of arrival.

All coronavirus vaccinations scheduled for Monday have been cancelled and appointments for roughly 500 staff are being rescheduled.

“I want to assure residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph that Public Health remains ready to administer the vaccine as soon as it arrives,” Mercer said.

More to come…

