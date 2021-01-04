Menu

Crime

RCMP seek help in identifying suspect in Middleton, N.S., robbery

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 2:26 pm
Click to play video 'Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax' Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax
Eleven people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a multi-unit building on St. Margaret’s Bay Road Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a robbery in Middleton, N.S.

Police say that just before 1 a.m. on Monday, a man went into a convenience store on Main Street and demanded money from an employee.

“He became aggressive with clerk and then pulled a knife,” read a news release.

Read more: Halifax police arrest 3 after weapons complaint in Dartmouth

According to the release, the man grabbed cash and cigarettes and fled the store. Police say there were no injuries.

The man is described as around 25 years old, just over six feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has long hair that is potentially dyed orange and has thin facial hair. The man was wearing a camo jacket and a hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect to contact Annapolis RCMP.

Click to play video 'RCMP provide details of 2011 bulletin about Nova Scotia gunman' RCMP provide details of 2011 bulletin about Nova Scotia gunman
RCMP provide details of 2011 bulletin about Nova Scotia gunman
Nova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPMiddletonroberryMiddleton robbery
