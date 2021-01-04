Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Loblaw says 3 staff at west London, Ont. Superstore test positive for COVID-19

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2021 1:42 pm
loblaw real canadian
The Real Canadian Superstore in London's Oakridge neighbourhood as seen in Oct. 2018. via Google Maps/Oct. 2018

Three employees of the Real Canadian Superstore location at Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street West in London, Ont., have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Loblaw said on Monday that two of the employees with COVID-19 last worked on Christmas Eve while the third last worked on New Year’s Eve.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 3,300 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

The company reports cases involving its employees but “for privacy, we will not release any personal information about our colleagues and employees.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition to the three cases at the Superstore in London’s Oakridge neighbourhood, Loblaw says two other employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at a Shoppers Drug Mart in White Oaks Mall and at the Superstore at Oxford Street East and Gammage Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One third of Ontario’s long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

Loblaw reported the case at the Shoppers on New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 and says that staff member last worked on Dec. 23.

The case out of the Superstore at Oxford Street East and Gammage Street was reported on Dec. 29 and Loblaw says that staff member last worked on Dec. 26.

On Monday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported a new single-day high of 135 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths associated with the virus.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesLoblawLoblawsReal Canadian SuperstoreOakridgehyde park roadOxford Street Westsuperstore covid-19grocery store london
Flyers
More weekly flyers