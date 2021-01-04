Loblaw says 3 staff at west London, Ont. Superstore test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Three employees of the Real Canadian Superstore location at Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street West in London, Ont., have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Loblaw said on Monday that two of the employees with COVID-19 last worked on Christmas Eve while the third last worked on New Year’s Eve.

The company reports cases involving its employees but “for privacy, we will not release any personal information about our colleagues and employees.”

In addition to the three cases at the Superstore in London’s Oakridge neighbourhood, Loblaw says two other employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at a Shoppers Drug Mart in White Oaks Mall and at the Superstore at Oxford Street East and Gammage Street.

Loblaw reported the case at the Shoppers on New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 and says that staff member last worked on Dec. 23.

The case out of the Superstore at Oxford Street East and Gammage Street was reported on Dec. 29 and Loblaw says that staff member last worked on Dec. 26.

On Monday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported a new single-day high of 135 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths associated with the virus.