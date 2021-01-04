Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Quebec reports 2,546 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths as hospitalizations climb

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 11:18 am
People wear face masks as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, as the pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, as the pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 2,546 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday as the second wave of the pandemic continues to surge.

Health authorities also recorded 32 additional deaths in the province, including nine that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 caseload stands at 212,850 and the health crisis has led to the deaths of 8,379 Quebecers to date. Recoveries have topped 181,000.

Hospitalizations jumped once again by 69 to 1,294. Of those patients, 188 are in intensive care units, an increase of nine from the previous day.

Read more: Montreal homeless shelters ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media that the uptick continues to be concerning.

“To bring down cases, we need your co-operation for the tracing done by public health and for compliance with measures to protect the elderly,” he wrote.

When it comes to screening, the latest data shows 21,238 tests were given Saturday. So far, there have been more than 4.9 million tests.

Quebec has vaccinated 1,711 additional people. A total of 30,473 doses have administered since the vaccination campaign launched last month.

The provincewide holiday lockdown, which began Christmas Day, remains in place until at least next week. All non-essential businesses are closed until Jan. 11.

