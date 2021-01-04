Halifax’s Emera Oval opens for the season with new COVID-19 procedures

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s Emera Oval will open for the winter season on Monday but will have new restrictions in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes a reduced capacity at the outdoor skating rink as well as a requirement to pre-register before arriving.

Skaters can pre-register for public skate times at Halifax.ca/myREC or by calling 902-490-6666.

Additionally, there no group or school bookings will be permitted.

For the first time since the Oval was closed on March 22, 2019, the facility will allow for equipment rentals — although it is encouraging those who have skates and helmets to bring their own.

The Oval’s summer season saw the facility open for cyclists and rollerbladers but required them to bring their own equipment.

Equipment rentals will remain free but will be available in limited quantities on a first-come-first-serve basis. Skaters will have to present a valid government photo ID.

Unlike previous years, there will be no red “skating helpers” on-hand to assist skaters.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is also reminding any potential visitors to the Oval that hockey helmets are mandatory for all children 12 years old and younger. Helmets are encouraged for those older than 12.

As required by the province’s public health order, non-medical face masks are required in all indoor public places.

That includes the Oval’s hallways and washrooms.