Quebec reports more than 7,600 COVID-19 cases, 121 additional deaths since Thursday

Quebec is reporting more than 7,600 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday and 121 additional deaths linked to the virus over the three-day period.

Health officials say 2,869 of those infections were reported yesterday, 1,986 are from Friday and 2,808 were reported Thursday, the last day on which the province updated COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Authorities say 11 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province has now recorded 210,304 total cases and 8,347 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 1,225 people are hospitalized across the province, including 179 patients in intensive care.

Quebec also says it has administered 28,762 COVID-19 vaccines since the inoculations began in mid-December, including 798 doses Saturday.

