Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports more than 7,600 COVID-19 cases, 121 additional deaths since Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020' Coronavirus: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020
WATCH: looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020

Quebec is reporting more than 7,600 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday and 121 additional deaths linked to the virus over the three-day period.

Health officials say 2,869 of those infections were reported yesterday, 1,986 are from Friday and 2,808 were reported Thursday, the last day on which the province updated COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Authorities say 11 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Moderna designed its coronavirus vaccine in 2 days — here’s how

Trending Stories

The province has now recorded 210,304 total cases and 8,347 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 1,225 people are hospitalized across the province, including 179 patients in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec also says it has administered 28,762 COVID-19 vaccines since the inoculations began in mid-December, including 798 doses Saturday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Pope criticizes people going on holiday to flee lockdowns' Coronavirus: Pope criticizes people going on holiday to flee lockdowns
Coronavirus: Pope criticizes people going on holiday to flee lockdowns
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecMontreal
Flyers
More weekly flyers