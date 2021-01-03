Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

60 dead at Scarborough long-term care home amid COVID-19 outbreak

The death toll at a Scarborough long-term care home continues to rise amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

A statement from North York General Hospital on Saturday said five more residents have died at Tendercare Living Centre, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 there to 60.

Officials said while improvements have been made with regards to handling the outbreak and no residents have tested positive for three days, some of those who acquired the infection 10 to 14 days ago are recovering, while others are developing complications.

Thirty-nine staff members currently have COVID-19, while 56 have recovered and could return to work.

The statement said staffing levels are now above baseline.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,964 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Of those:

786 were in Toronto

346 were in Peel Region

308 were in York Region

197 were in Durham Region

100 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,964 new cases, 25 more deaths

Ontario’s latest cases bring the total number of cases in the province to 190,962.

Twenty-five additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,650.

Over 49,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,103,832 tests and 27,769 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 5.6 per cent, which is down from Saturday, when it was six per cent, and up from last Sunday when it was 5.1 per cent.

4,361 more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 37,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 4,361 from the previous day.