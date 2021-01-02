Edmonton police searching for woman after suspicious disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman whose disappearance is being considered suspicious.

Police said Billie Wynell Johnson, 30, was last seen the evening of Dec. 24 in the area of 113 Street and 107 Avenue. She was reported missing Dec. 28.

Johnson has dark hair, is five feet seven inches tall and weights around 140 pounds.

She has a flower tattoo on her left clavicle and a tattoo her forearm that says “Gianna.” She was last seen wearing tan hiking boots, black pants, a grey and blue FILA sweater and carrying a small black Adidas tote bag with white writing.

Police said Johnson’s disappearance is out of character and is being considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.