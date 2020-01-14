Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police say new evidence confirms missing woman is dead

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 14, 2020 6:48 pm
Edmonton police said that new evidence confirms Patricia Pangracs is dead. She has been missing since summer 2019.
Edmonton police said that new evidence confirms Patricia Pangracs is dead. She has been missing since summer 2019. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service says it has received new evidence that confirms that missing woman Patricia Wendy Pangracs is dead.

On Tuesday, police said concealed human remains that were found in the fall were now confirmed to be Pangracs’. Police said evidence and information collected to this date has led them to believe foul play was involved in the 32-year-old’s death.

While both the medical and police investigations are ongoing, police said the cause of death will not be released at this time.

READ MORE: Edmonton homicide detectives conduct rural search in relation to missing woman

Pangracs was last heard from on June 8 and was reported missing one month later. In August, Edmonton police performed a search in Strathcona County in relation to her disappearance.

“The fact that it’s come over to our section indicates that we do have some concerns for Patricia Pangracs’s well-being,” EPS homicide Det. Jared Buhler said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives from the missing persons unit and homicide section were working together on the case, along with 24 civilian searches going over four properties in the county just east of Edmonton.

Edmonton Police expand their search for missing woman
Edmonton Police expand their search for missing woman

At the time, Buhler said their search was in relation to evidence regarding to her disappearance. He said police believed that was the last place she was seen or heard from.

The day after that search, police said the ground search didn’t uncover anything of interest, but they received new information.

Police learned Pangracs was in the Bruderheim and Beaumont area in the hours leading up to her disappearance, sometime between the evening of June 7 and June 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said what happened between the time she was in Bruderheim and when she arrived near the intersection of Range Road 233 and Township Road 514 in Strathcona County was crucial.

CCTV image of Patricia Wendy Pangracs
CCTV image of Patricia Wendy Pangracs Edmonton police

According to police, Pangracs was wearing dark pants, blue heeled boots, a dark zippered jacket and a white long-sleeved shirt when she was last seen. She was also carrying a dark-coloured purse, a phone and sunglasses at the time.

She was driving a 2011 Cadillac CTS with visible damage on the front passenger bumper.

2011 White Cadillac CTS with front passenger bumper damage
2011 White Cadillac CTS with front passenger bumper damage Edmonton police

Anyone with information about Pangracs’ disappearance or death is asked to call the EPS complaint line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeStrathcona CountyBody found in Strathcona CountyPatricia Wendy PangracsMissing Edmonton woman deadMissing Edmonton woman found deadPatricia Pangracs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.