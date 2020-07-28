Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police seek woman who went missing after appointment in northeast Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 8:59 am
Police said Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before leaving to travel to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary that afternoon. .
Police said Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before leaving to travel to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary that afternoon. . Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman who went missing after travelling to Calgary for an appointment.

Police said Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before driving to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary that afternoon.

Read more: ‘Let us lay our son to rest’: mother of homicide victim Shane Smith makes heartfelt plea to help find son’s body

In a Monday news release, police said Smith didn’t return home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being five feet three inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a slender build. Smith was last seen wearing a black tank top, patterned skirt and carrying a black purse.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Smith was driving a black, four-door 2002 Nissan Altima with Alberta licence plate WBE-070 when she went missing.

Trending Stories

The vehicle will have damage to the left, rear quarter panel, police said.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Servicemissing personMissing WomanChestermereCalgary missing personChestermere Albertacalgary missing womanChestermere missingChestermere Missing PersonVida SmithVida Smith missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers