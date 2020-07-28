Police seek woman who went missing after appointment in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman who went missing after travelling to Calgary for an appointment.

Police said Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before driving to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary that afternoon.

In a Monday news release, police said Smith didn’t return home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being five feet three inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a slender build. Smith was last seen wearing a black tank top, patterned skirt and carrying a black purse.

According to police, Smith was driving a black, four-door 2002 Nissan Altima with Alberta licence plate WBE-070 when she went missing.

The vehicle will have damage to the left, rear quarter panel, police said.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

