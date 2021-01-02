Canadian military troops leave Shamattawa

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Armed Forces working in a northern First Nation in Manitoba have left the community.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forced confirmed the team left Shamattawa First Nation, having completed their tasks in the community.

“Alongside Shamattawa First Nation’s chief, council and residents, partners from provincial and federal governments, and civilian agencies, CAF personnel contributed to stabilizing a COVID-19 resurgence in the community,” the spokesperson said.

When the troops were originally deployed, the military said it would continue to support the community until the emergency abated and the province, along with other federal and private sector resources are able to effectively support the community on their own.

A housing crisis is one of the reasons officials noted a test positivity rate of 50 per cent earlier last month.

The district including Shamattawa was seeing a rate of seven cases for every 100 people.

As of Saturday evening, the province’s website showed there were 325 active cases in the region including Shamattawa.

Approximately 55 personnel served in Shamattawa from Dec. 13-31.