Nova Scotia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 school-related cases

Nova Scotia health officials reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, five of which are linked to a private school in Dartmouth.

The province says 11 new cases were detected on Jan. 1, of which 10 were in the central zone, along with one travel-related case in the northern zone.

Of the central zone cases, eight were close contacts of previously reported cases and two were travel-related.

Five of those cases were linked to Churchill Academy, a private school in Dartmouth. The province says two other recently reported cases were also linked to the school, making for a total of seven cases now known at the school.

“Public health has been in contact with the school community and is arranging testing for all staff and students,” the province said in a release.

“This is another reminder of how COVID-19 leaps at any chance to spread,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

“We are wrapping our arms around this school community and providing the testing and support necessary. As we start this new year, let’s remember to be vigilant about following public health protocols, and don’t forget the importance of being kind.”

The Saturday COVID-19 update came as a surprise as the province initially said there would be no update on new cases until Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia has 27 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Since the start of the second wave, the province has confirmed 410 cases of the virus, of which 382 are now considered resolved.

The province says one person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“The first few days of 2021 show that we can’t let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in the Saturday release.

“Follow the public health measures diligently, monitor your health closely and stay home if you feel ill, follow the gathering limit and get a test at a pop-up site or at a public assessment centre.”

The province announced earlier this week that restaurants and other licensed establishments in the Halifax and Hants County area can reopen for dine-in services starting Monday.

“They must follow the provincewide restrictions, including ending service by 10 p.m. and closing by 11 p.m.,” the province said.

Casinos remain closed.

