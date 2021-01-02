Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police launch weapons investigation following incident on Millbank Drive

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2021 8:38 am
File photo.
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., have launched a weapons investigation after attending the intersection of Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive Friday morning, Jan. 1, just before 10 a.m.

Police have determined a firearm was discharged at a vehicle near the intersection.

They say there were no injuries in the incident and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Millbank Drive at Bexhill Drive was closed for several hours Friday, but has since reopened.

More to come.

