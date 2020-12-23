2 in custody following weapons investigation in downtown London, Ont.: police

London police say two males are in custody after officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say around 3 p.m., police received a call about a man who might’ve had a firearm inside a residence on Dundas Street.
Multiple officers attended the area and found an airsoft-style pellet gun.
Police say no injuries were reported and the weapons investigation is ongoing.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, police remain on scene in the area of Dundas and Adelaide.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More to come…
