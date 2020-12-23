2 in custody following weapons investigation in downtown London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say two males are in custody after officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say around 3 p.m., police received a call about a man who might’ve had a firearm inside a residence on Dundas Street.

Multiple officers attended the area and found an airsoft-style pellet gun.

Police say no injuries were reported and the weapons investigation is ongoing.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, police remain on scene in the area of Dundas and Adelaide.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

