Canada

2 in custody following weapons investigation in downtown London, Ont.: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 23, 2020 5:12 pm
File photo.
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say two males are in custody after officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say around 3 p.m., police received a call about a man who might’ve had a firearm inside a residence on Dundas Street.

Multiple officers attended the area and found an airsoft-style pellet gun.

Police say no injuries were reported and the weapons investigation is ongoing.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, police remain on scene in the area of Dundas and Adelaide.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come…

