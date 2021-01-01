Warning issued for human-triggered avalanches in B.C. mountains this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Avalanche Canada has issued a warning to anyone planning to head to the local mountains this weekend.

The risk of a slide on the South Coast and the Sea to Sky regions is at level four, meaning that human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

Travel into the backcountry or out-of-bounds is not recommended and there have already been several slides on the North Shore mountains.

Avalanche Canada says the risk applies to all levels of the mountain, including alpine, treeline and below.

The warning will remain in effect throughout the weekend.

“We are experiencing basically a parade of storms moving across the South Coast,” meteorologist Kristi Gordon said Friday.

“We’ve had a couple and we’ve got a major one on deck for tonight through the day tomorrow. We’ve got significant moisture in these storms so for lower elevation it means heavy rain, but in the mountains it means snow. In particular, the Sea to Sky Highway mountains.

“Those areas could see 60 centimetres of snow through the day tomorrow.”

In addition, mountain highway closures are possible over the next few days as crews will likely have to perform avalanche control.

Anyone travelling should be prepared with extra warm clothing, snacks, water and at least a cellphone charger.