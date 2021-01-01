Menu

Health

At least 52 residents have died at Toronto long-term care home after coronavirus outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video 'Families rally outside Toronto LTC home grappling with COVID-19 outbreak' Families rally outside Toronto LTC home grappling with COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH ABOVE (Dec. 29): Families gathered Tuesday outside a Scarborough Long Term Care home where more than 40 residents have died. Tendercare Living Centre continues to struggle to control the COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. Morganne Campbell has more.

TORONTO — At least 52 residents of a Toronto long-term care home have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Tendercare Living Centre says the outbreak has sickened 122 residents and 56 staff as of Thursday.

It says there are 78 active cases remaining in residents.

READ MORE: 41 dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that North York General Hospital would be taking over management of Tendercare.

The province says the arrangement will help address the outbreak and stabilize the situation.

Ontario will not release new COVID-19 data today but will have two days’ worth of updates on Saturday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
