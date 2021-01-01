Menu

Canada

Man taken to Toronto hospital burn centre in serious condition after west-end fire

By Nick Westoll Global News
The fire occurred at around 4:20 a.m. on Friday.
James Davidson / Global News

A man has been seriously injured after a fire in Toronto’s west end early Friday, officials say.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a commercial property on Rosemount Avenue, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 4:20 a.m.

The spokesperson said the fire occurred on the second floor in a residential area.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a burn centre with serious injuries.

Investigators are probing the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading up to it.

