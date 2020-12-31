Coronavirus: Nova Scotia issues exposure warnings for 4 flights, Mic Mac Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for four flights and the Mic Mac Mall.

In a press release, officials are asking anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms:

WestJet flight 248 from Toronto on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 12 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 8-14 in seats A, B, C and D.

WestJet flight 248 from Toronto on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 12:30 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 1-4 in seats A, C and D.

Air Canada flight 624 from Toronto on Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 2 a.m. AT on Dec. 28. Passengers in rows 1-4 in seats A, C, and D and passengers 15-21 in seats C, D, E and F.

Air Canada flight 604 from Toronto on Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 11:30 a.m. Passengers in rows 16 to 22 in seats A, B, C, D.

Public health officials are asking also anyone who visited Mic Mac Mall at 21 Mic Mac Blvd., on Dec. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. to immediately contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting test results.

Nova Scotia considers symptoms to be if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath.