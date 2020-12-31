Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia issues exposure warnings for 4 flights, Mic Mac Mall

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 7:24 pm
Click to play video '2020 year-end interview with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil' 2020 year-end interview with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil
WATCH: From the pandemic to heartbreaking tragedy, Nova Scotia has been dealt a rough hand. Global News reporter Alicia Draus sat down with Premier Stephen McNeil to talk about his final year in politics, and what it's been like to lead the province through such challenging times.

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for four flights and the Mic Mac Mall.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

In a press release, officials are asking anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms:

  • WestJet flight 248 from Toronto on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 12 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 8-14 in seats A, B, C and D.
  • WestJet flight 248 from Toronto on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 12:30 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 1-4 in seats A, C and D.
  • Air Canada flight 624 from Toronto on Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 2 a.m. AT on Dec. 28. Passengers in rows 1-4 in seats A, C, and D and passengers 15-21 in seats C, D, E and F.
  • Air Canada flight 604 from Toronto on Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. ET to Halifax arriving at 11:30 a.m. Passengers in rows 16 to 22 in seats A, B, C, D.
Trending Stories

Public health officials are asking also anyone who visited Mic Mac Mall at 21 Mic Mac Blvd., on Dec. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. to immediately contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers' Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers
Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers

Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting test results

Nova Scotia considers symptoms to be if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath.
