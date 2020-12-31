COVID-19: RCMP charge Alberta care home worker for allegedly failing to isolate after visit to U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a central Alberta care home has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act after the RCMP alleged they did not properly self-isolate following a visit to the U.S.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Canada currently requires everyone entering the country — with some exceptions — to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The alleged infraction occurred in October, according to a news release issued by the Red Deer RCMP on Thursday.

“On Oct. 19, 2020, the Red Deer RCMP were contacted by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC),” police said. “In an effort to ensure the safety of the residents in their care, Extendicare Michener Hill Long Term Care Home had informed PHAC that an employee failed to isolate after returning from the United States.

“The matter was also reported to Alberta Health Services, who then contacted the Red Deer RCMP on Oct. 22, 2020.”

Police did not provide details about the person being charged, other than to describe them as a health-care aide.

Global News has reached out to Extendicare Michener Hill for comment on the charge and to ask about the worker’s current status at the care home.

“A comprehensive investigation was conducted, which included witness evidence and judicial authorizations to obtain records,” the RCMP said.

The care home employee has been served with a summons to appear in court on Jan. 26.

Beginning on Jan. 7, air travellers five years of age or older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to an airline before boarding international flights bound for Canada.

