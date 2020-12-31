Coronavirus: Unique celebrations in Saskatoon to ring in the new year

Send this page to someone via email

A typical New Year’s Eve celebration might involve going out to eat, drink and dance well past midnight. While people can’t do that this year with COVID-19 restrictions in place, some groups are hosting online events.

“We’re going to do a party virtually so we can all be safe in our homes,” Saskatoon Pride’s virtual NYE party organizer Maxwell Abaja said.

Over 100 people are registered for the free Zoom party.

It’s not exactly the same as going out, but it does have some similarities.

The event will feature two DJs who will be taking requests throughout the night. There will be lots of dancing and of course a countdown before midnight.

“We’re going to drop a disco ball and then probably some confetti,” Abaja said.

Abaja said the goal of the party is to have people part of the LGBTQ2 community and allies feel like they are together heading into 2021.

“Having that connection, you know, even though it’s not in person is still important for us,” he added.

One New Year’s Eve tradition that can still continue is safely blasting fireworks.

It turns out many people in Saskatoon want to end 2020 with a bang.

Bazaar and Novelty didn’t sell nearly as much party supplies as past years, but they’ve completely sold out fireworks.

Pelican Market manager Youwu Chen expected fireworks sales to go up after selling out last Canada Day. Even after doubling orders, Chen nearly sold out heading into 2021.

“The sales increased a lot and we cannot order enough fireworks for the store,” Chen said.

With city bylaws, low-hazard fireworks can only be discharged on private property until 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding everyone to read and follow instructions and use fireworks with caution.

