Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Airbnb adds more restrictions in Canada to prevent New Year’s Eve parties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 27 ticketed at Mississauga, Ont. house party' Coronavirus: 27 ticketed at Mississauga, Ont. house party
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus — 27 ticketed at Mississauga, Ont. house party. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO — Airbnb says it has a plan to curb New Year’s Eve parties this year while Canada works to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, with the announcement coming not long after a short-term rental was the site of a 60-person party in Mississauga.

In addition to its ongoing ban on parties, Airbnb now says guests will need a history of positive reviews on its app to reserve an entire home for New Year’s Eve in Canada.

Airbnb is making an exception for one-night bookings made up to Tuesday, based on data that suggest bookings made before early December rarely involve parties.

Read more: Airbnb removes more than 40 listings across Ontario in ‘crackdown on party houses’

The app is loosening its standards from a similar policy on Halloween by allowing users with previous positive reviews to book a home for one night.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

But Airbnb says it will put more stringent policies in place as the new year nears, by using technology that blocks certain kinds of last-minute bookings.

Airbnb’s announcement comes after Peel Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said a short-term rental unit was the site of a 60-person party this past weekend, resulting in thousands in fines to partiers who violated COVID-19 restrictions.

“Airbnb bans parties, and the reported behaviour is outrageous,” said Airbnb policy spokesman Nathan Rotman of the weekend’s party bust.

“We are in touch with Mississauga officials to offer our support and have suspended the listing as we investigate further.”

Click to play video 'Airbnb announces pilot program prohibiting Canadians under 25 from booking entire homes' Airbnb announces pilot program prohibiting Canadians under 25 from booking entire homes
Airbnb announces pilot program prohibiting Canadians under 25 from booking entire homes – Feb 5, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19TorontoNew Year's EveAirbnbshort-term rentalspartiesAirbnb CanadaNew Year's Eve PartiesAirbnb parties
Flyers
More weekly flyers