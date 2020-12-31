Quebec passes 200,000 COVID-19 case mark after reporting a record 2,819 infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec exceeded the 200,000 COVID-19 case mark on Thursday after officials reported a record 2,819 new infections — the highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

Health officials are also reporting 62 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 22 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province says hospitalizations decreased by 36, to 1,175, and 165 patients were in intensive care, a rise of 13.

Officials say 3,942 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 29,250.

The province says 2,002 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 172,047.

Quebec has reported a total of 202,641 COVID-19 cases and 8,226 deaths linked to the virus.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

