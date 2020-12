Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Thomas police are warning the public about potential porch pirates stealing deliveries.

Police say several Amazon delivery packages were stolen from addresses on Lydia Street, Pol Court and Forest Avenue, among others.

They have released photos of two suspects from home surveillance video.

If you recognize the individuals, you are being asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Advertisement