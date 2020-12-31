Car goes through guard rail and over escarpment near Sherman Access

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are investigating a Thursday morning crash on the Sherman Access after a car plunged 30 metres after smashing through a guardrail.

Hamilton fire says it got the call out to the Sherman Cut around 8 a.m. involving a vehicle over the escarpment.

“Crews located the vehicle over the side, approximately 100 feet down,” said assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager.

“Crews were then able to extract the lone occupant.”

The individual was treated for unspecified injuries by Hamilton paramedics.

Hamilton police say they are holding the scene and say there are road closures in the area.

