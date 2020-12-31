Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 31, 2020 8:15 am
Police are investigating a shooting just south of the Hamilton International Airport.
Police are investigating a shooting just south of the Hamilton International Airport. Doug Gamey / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on the south mountain.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Leeming Road in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene say someone fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area.

Read more: Driver charged with mischief, arson after hit and run in Central Hamilton

There are no reports of injuries.

Investigators are treating it as a targeted attack and are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out' Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out
Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton ShootingHamilton Mountain shootingshots fired HamiltonMount Hope shootingsouth mountain
Flyers
More weekly flyers