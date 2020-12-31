Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on the south mountain.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Leeming Road in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene say someone fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area.

There are no reports of injuries.

Investigators are treating it as a targeted attack and are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

